Chinese submarine reaches deepest place on Earth

A CHINESE submarine has reached one of the deepest places on Earth.

The manned Chinese submersible Fendouzhe reached 10,909 meters deep in the Mariana Trench, one of the deepest places on the planet, according to state news agency Xinhua and Live Science.

During a month-long expedition, Fendouzhe completed 13 dives into the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean, according to China Daily.

Eight of the dives exceeded 10,000m, and the submersible reached its own record depth on November 10.

The maximum depth reached by Fendouzhe (which means ‘Striver’ in Chinese) exceeds film director James Cameron’s solo 2012 dive to 10,908m in the trench, and falls short of the 10,912m attained by the Swiss-Italian-American vessel Trieste on January 23, 1960.

The depth world record is still held by Victor Vescovo, a private equity investor who dived to 10,934m on June 26 in his vessel Limiting Factor, according to Guinness World Records.

According to China Daily, the vessel and its pilots spent time aboard the research ship Tansuo-1 between dives, and they overcame difficulties such as typhoons, rain and high temperatures.

Reaching the bottom of the Mariana Trench was a point of national pride for China, which has devoted resources to ultra-deep crewed diving for more than a decade.

The researchers collected sediment, rock and biological samples from the bottom of the trench.

