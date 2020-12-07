CHESTER ZOO’S newest arrivals are twin baby monkeys and belong to proud parents Zoe and Baldrick. The tiny babies will only be around 8 inches when fully grown and have tails that are longer than their bodies.

The twins currently only measure 5 centimetres and are one of the smallest species of primates in the world; eastern pygmy marmosets. They are native to areas of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and have been badly affected by deforestation and their worrying appearances in the global pet trade.

Deputy Curator of Mammals at Chester Zoo, Dr Nick Davis, said “Many primate species around the world are highly threatened, often due to large-scale habitat destruction, hunting and the illegal wildlife trade. Sadly, this is very much the case for the eastern pygmy marmoset.”

He also said that, “even though they are the world’s most miniature species of monkey, their whistles and squeals can be heard throughout the rainforest. Unfortunately, as their forest homes continue to disappear, this can be to their detriment, as a lack of cover leaves them even more exposed to illegal hunters and trappers. Thankfully, conservation teams are working hard to restore forest and create safe areas while new arrivals at the zoo help us to further highlight what needs to be done to prevent their extinction.”

