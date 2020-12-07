Calls for ‘crystal-clarity’ and ‘support for NHS’ as 50 hospital hubs in England start to deliver Covid vaccinations to people over 80, at-risk NHS staff and care homes this week.

WHILE the British Medical Association has welcomed the roll-out of the vaccination programme, it has stressed that clear public information and support for the NHS is vital.

-- Advertisement --



BMA Chair of Council Dr Chaand Nagpaul said:“As we work together to defeat this terrible virus, it’s right that people at highest risk are first in line to receive the vaccine.

“It is now essential that effective and comprehensive public information is delivered to all our communities to ensure that those who need the vaccine most urgently come forward.

“We also need the government to be crystal-clear about how this prioritisation will work; we have already seen mixed messaging about when care homes, high-risk patients in the community and NHS staff can expect to be vaccinated, and many will be disappointed that they will have to wait for several weeks longer than originally indicted by the Government.

“We need to prevent any more unnecessary deaths or enforced absences from work.”

“It’s also vital that alongside providing the logistical and staffing resources hospitals and GPs need to deliver this vaccination campaign, urgent action is taken to ensure that the vast backlog of patients needing treatment for non-Covid conditions get the care they need.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul added: “With waiting lists now numbering in their millions, there is no room for complacency about what our hospitals and general practices can cope with.”

“This is the beginning, not the end, of our nationwide effort to defeat this virus – and it will take several months before enough vaccinations have been delivered to make a return to life as we knew it possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Calls for ‘crystal-clarity’ and ‘support for NHS’ as England starts Covid vaccination”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.