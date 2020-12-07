Breaking News: Jailed terrorist admits role in planning Manchester Arena bombing for first time

Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi has admitted his role in planning the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 for the first time.

ABEDI, 23, admitted his involvement in the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people to two members of the legal team heading the inquiry.

The admission was made during a prison last month when he was being interviewed as part of the inquiry into the bombing on May 22.

Abedi, 23, the brother of the suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

In a pre-prepared defence statement in which he denied involvement, Abedi claimed to have been “shocked” by what his brother had done, claiming he did not hold extremist views.

He was convicted by a jury of all the offences and was handed and given 24 life sentences in August with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.

According to the public inquiry, on October 22 Abedi told the legal team members he played “a full and knowing part”.

