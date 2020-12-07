BORIS JOHNSON and Ursula von der Leyen Arrange to Meet to Keep Brexit Deal Alive.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen kept hopes of a Brexit trade deal on the table tonight after the PM offered the EU commissioner a last-minute olive branch by dropping his controversial plans to override the divorce terms. The PM and the EU commission chief apparently ‘took stock’ of the tense negotiations in a 40-minute call and agreed to meet in person in Brussels ‘in the coming days’.

A joint statement read, quote: ‘We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries. We asked our Chief Negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.’

A breakthrough was announced on Sunday, December 6, regards the ‘hot topic’ of fishing rights. This has always been considered a major hurdle in the Brexit talks, experts believe a deal is now possible now that the sticking point has been overcome.

