Body Found during Search for Missing Newcastle Teenager

A BODY was found on Saturday during the search for a missing Newcastle teenager. Ahmed Mukhtar went missing on Friday shortly before 3am.

Ahmed Mukhtar, a business student aged 17, went missing in Newcastle in the area of the Centre of Life. After finishing work on Friday he returned home, but Police believe that he took a Taxi into Newcastle town centre before disappearing.

Police began an investigation into Ahmed’s disappearance but a body was found on Saturday. The body has yet to be formally identified, but it is thought that the body is that of Ahmed, and the family are receiving support from the police.

Northumbria Police’s Det Chief Insp Angela Hufton, said, “This is an extremely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with Ahmed’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped us in our search, shared our appeal and came forward with information to assist with the investigation.”

It is not believed that the death is suspicion.

