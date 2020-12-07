Armed robbery at Coin gambling hall

GUARDIA CIVIL in Coin, Malaga arrested a French man for allegedly perpetrating the armed robbery of a gambling hall in the town.

As part of an operation codenamed Saint-Denis, the officers began searching for a man who, wearing a cap, broke into the gambling hall and threatened the employee with a gun.

He demanded that he hand over all the money he had and got away with €1,700.

He was found in the Coin and refused to provide ID when it was requested from him by the officers. He was taken to the Guardia Civil station where he was identified and arrested, charged with aggravated armed robbery and has an extensive criminal record.

