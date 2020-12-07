Andalucia to Distribute Free Smoke Alarms to Over-90s

ANDALUCIA’s regional government is to distribute free smoke alarm systems to over-90s who live alone in an effort to curb home fires.

The project is a collaboration between Telecare and Andalucia’s Ministry of Equality and will deliver sophisticated smoke detection systems to the homes of 23,000 vulnerable people including those over 90 years of age who live alone. The alarms will be installed, maintained and repaired at no cost to users.

The head of the project, Rocio Ruiz, said that each year sees ‘numerous situations of fires in homes’ across the region, with the older demographic more vulnerable to such emergencies according to data. He says the new scheme ‘aims to respond to a situation of vital risk that has been detected’.

‘The aim is to provide a service that improves the safety of users and thus increases their peace of mind and that of their families and carers’ said Ruiz. The new alarms will be integrated into Andalucia’s Remote Assistance Service, which will monitor any signs of fire detected by alarms. If a unit reports smoke or flames, and the homeowner is not contactable, emergency services will be automatically dispatched to their property.

