Alhambra visitors down by 67 per cent

THE Alhambra palace and Generalife gardens received more than 755,890 visitors until October this year, despite closing twice.

This figure is far from the 2.3 million people who visited the monument, the most popular in Spain, in 2019.

As well as being closed, the Alhambra has had to work with limiting visitor numbers and time limitations due to the coronavirus health restrictions.

There were no visitors allowed during the first State of Alarm, between March 13 and June 17, and again between November 10 and 23 when restrictions were put in place in Granada to prevent Covid-19 spreading in the province.

According to the board in charge of the monument, it is now open again, limiting visitors to 65 per cent capacity, which allows for 4,200 daily ticket sales for opening times between 8.30am and 6pm.

Meanwhile, the board has also announced that work on the Puerta de Bibarrambla, in the Gomerez forest, has been completed, with an investment close to €100,000.

The gate is also known as the Arch of the Ears and has been restored to its original state.

Built in the 11th century as one of the access gates to within the walls of medieval Granada, the Bab al-Ramla as it was called in Arabic, was knocked down in the late 19th century.

The remains of it were at Granada Archaeological Museum until 1933 when architect Leopoldo Torres decided to rebuild it and put it in its original location.

