2,000 FANS watch Liverpool extend their unbeaten home record to 65 games following a clinical performance against Wolves, in a result that brings the Premier League champions level with Spurs at the top of the table.

-- Advertisement --



The returning supporters provided some great noise and were treated to a fine display from their Liverpool side who beat Wolves 4-0, in a result that leaves them in 10th.

Mo Salah scored on 24 minutes after capitalising on a mistake from former Liverpool player Conor Coasy and meant that his side when into the break a goal up.

The Anfield faithful were then treated to a free-flowing second half with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum (58), Joel Matip (67) and a Nelson Semedo own goal, which after a trademark Klopp celebration in front of the Kop, were sent home happy.

Liverpool are now level on points with Tottenham who sit top with a better goal difference while Wolves suffered a fourth league defeat of the season in an uncharacteristically sloppy performance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “2,000 fans watch Liverpool extend unbeaten home record to 65 games”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.