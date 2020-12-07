150 marijuana plant cuttings seized at police checkpoint in Almería

150 MARIJUANA plant cuttings have been seized and two people have been detained, including a minor, at a National Police checkpoint in Almería.

In a statement on Monday, December 7, it was confirmed that two people were arrested after being stopped on Morato Street by a police control unit, whose purpose was to prevent drug consumption and trafficking, on December 2 because the car performed a “strange maneuver simulating parking about 300 metres from the police station”.

“The officers [checked the car and on found] the rear seats [that] they were transporting a box with 150 marijuana plant cuttings,” according to the statement.

One of the two arrested was sent to the Almería Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office because he was reportedly a minor.

The two detainees are accused of a crime against public health.

