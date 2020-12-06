WHICH IS TOPS FOR 2020?

Many gadgets have been released in 2020, and many have been improved, but which gadget is the number one?

Apple air pods have been voted the number one product for 2020 by which testers in a UK wide survey.

It’s the improvements made to them that people are most impressed with, they are near to perfection some testers claim.

The wireless Bluetooth earbuds were voted number one for sound innovation sustainability value for money even, all great things and great news for apple who make them.

Three thousand five hundred (3,500) products were tested for two years from September 2018 to September 2020.

The runner up in this two-year study was the ‘Halo Capsule’ which is a recyclable cordless vacuum cleaner.

It apparently comes with enough capacity to fill a bath with dust.

The other products that made the top five were Samsungs S20 ultra G Smartphone, the Kia Soul Electric vehicle and a 48-inch OLED TV made by LG.

