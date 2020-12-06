Water company increases the number of toys it donates

AS has become an annual tradition, the Benalmadena Water Company, Emabesa is donating a number of new toys for distribution to the children of families at risk of social exclusion, but this year the number is being increased by 40 per cent.

The CEO of Emabesa, Joaquín Villazón, Councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga and the manager of Emabesa, Pedro del Campo met to show off the great selection of gifts which will be presented to needy children.

Due to the pandemic, Social Services have identified that there are many more families struggling to cope with financial hardship which is why Emabesa has pulled out all of the stops in order to increase the number of toys available.

It is the intention of the Council which will distribute the toys to ensure that all children in need have a gift for Christmas or Three Kings.

