UK records 231 more COVID-related deaths

THE UK records 231 COVID-related deaths with 17,272 cases also registered on Sunday, December 6.

According to official data, the number of people to have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the UK is reportedly down on figures reported on Saturday, December 5, which was 397.

The data showed an increase in cases from the 15,539 reported the day before, taking the number of confirmed Covid cases to more than 1.7 million in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of fatalities reported has sadly risen to 61,245 in the country.

