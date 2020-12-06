UFC to cut fighters before the end of the year according to Dana White

THE Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) looks set to cut fighters before the end of the year, according to its President Dana White.

White told a media conference after the latest UFC card in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 5, that “We’re gonna go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year, probably going to have 60 cuts here before the end of the year … our roster is very inflated right now.”

The announcement by the 51-year-old came after he was asked about Cuban middleweight Yoel Romero who was recently dropped by the organisation.

“We’re just literally starting to go through the list and he (Romero) is 44, he’s lost four of his last five. These are the tough decisions you’ve got to make,” he added.

The UFC currently lists 724 active fighters on its website (www.ufc.com), comprising 117 women and 607 men.

Speaking about the difficulties experienced in 2020, White was surprisingly positive, stating: “For all the negative things and bad stuff that has happened this year, it sure has played out pretty well for us.”

