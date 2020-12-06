TWO men have been arrested for throwing a bag of drugs from a moving car in Alicante in the early hours of Sunday, December 6.

-- Advertisement --



Alicante Police arrested a 26-year-old and a 30-year-old at around 3 am, after the officers intercepted the car in which the two detainees were driving erratically.

Before officers got to them they saw something being thrown from the window as the occupants tried to hide the incriminating evidence, the City Council said in a statement.

The officers recovered the drugs and managed to identify the two people, one of which had three mobile phones in his possession – being treated as suspicious, who were also found to have a total of more than €1,000 in unpaid fines registered to the car divided across different offences.

The two men were arrested for an alleged crime against public health and drug possession.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two arrested for throwing a bag of drugs from a moving car in Alicante”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.