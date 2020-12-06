Two arrested and more injured in drunk driving incidents in Zaragoza

TWO people have been arrested and more were reportedly injured in drunk driving incidents in Zaragoza on Saturday night.

On Saturday, December 5, four drivers had accidents inside the town of Zaragoza while driving under the influence of alcohol, including a 22-year-old who was seriously injured after falling off their scooter.

The young woman, who was found to have high levels of alcohol in her system, suffered serious wounds from her fall on Nicanor Villalta Street and was taken by ambulance to the hospital where she was treated for injuries.

A 47-year-old drunk driver was arrested after colliding with two vehicles parked on La Coruña street, causing minor injuries to a pedestrian.

A 32-year-old drunk man was slightly injured when he collided with a lamppost and a tree while driving along the Camino de las Huertas, in a rural neighbourhood.

A 41-year-old man was been arrested at 1.30 am on Pablo Sarasate street after colliding with three vehicles parked on public roads and testing positive for high levels of alcohol.

