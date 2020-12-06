Transgender dad shares birth on TikTok and goes viral

A TRANSGENDER dad, 38, shared the birth of his child Wilder Lea on TikTok and has gone viral.

Throughout the pregnancy, he has shared pictures of his growing belly and ultrasounds where the baby’s growth could be seen on social networks.

Danny Wakefield gave birth on November 28 and throughout the pregnancy had accompanied photos with messages vindicating his identity and his physique.

“Trans and non-binary bodies are sacred,” he declared. “Please stop commenting on other people’s bodies. You never know what someone else is going through.”

He shared the birth on TikTok and commented that the baby “arrived very quickly and was born at home in the water after 10 hours of work and 30 minutes of pushing”.

On Instagram his followers could read, “Giving birth was the most painful and powerful experience of my life. Don’t let the video fool you, I didn’t think I could do it. In fact, I just remember saying over and over again ‘I can’t do this.’ But my body’s natural instincts overcame the doubt planted in my brain and I did it because this body is capable of much more than what society has conditioned me to believe”.

He has also said that his child’s gender will be something defined by them when they are old enough.

Since the birth, Danny has shared numerous photos online and has commented that he is ready to go through the whole experience again.

