CONSERVATIVE MP Damian Green has admitted that Britain may experience food shortages after it leaves the European Union on December 31st.

The former Tory Minister was speaking about post-Brexit issues in his Ashford constituency in Kent including traffic and other matters. He warned that ‘a lot of lorry drivers are saying they’ll give Britain a miss’ for the first few months of 2021. ‘That could lead to a threat of shortages of parts for manufacturing and even possibly food.’ Green said that the future of imports to the UK was ‘thousands of individuals taking individual actions in the first couple of weeks next year.’

-- Advertisement --



George Eustice, the Environmental Secretary, also said that in the event of a no-deal Brexit ‘there will be some impact on prices’ of food but that economic models predit it will be ‘quite modest, less than 2% of tariffs.’ He added that it would be higher on products such as pork and beef but that ‘those make up a relatively small proportion of an overall family shop’. Former Tory Minister Theresa Villiers called on the government to ‘provide appropriate support’ to companies who will be ‘hit especially hard’ in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal.

The concerns of these politicians come as Britain moves ever closer to the December 31st deadline to hatch a trade deal with Brussels. If no deal is agreed upon, starting in January Britain will be forced to trade with the rest of Europe under the basic codes of the World Trade Organisation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tory MP Warns of Possible Food Shortages After Brexit”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.