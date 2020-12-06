For the kitchen that has everything and the chef too, how much would you spend on a two-slice good looking toaster?

Dolce and Gabbana have released a top toaster for the kitchen that has everything and considering Twenty (20) euros would buy a toaster that will do the job this one is a little over the top.

-- Advertisement --



The ‘Sicily is my love’ Two (2) slice toaster Manufactured by Top kitchen gurus SMEG with super trendy collage design will set you back just Five hundred and fifty euros that’s Five hundred pounds £500.

This particular model has won 3 awards, including a Good Design and a RedDot award.

Bear in mind though it will still only toast two slices at once.

This Christmas would you spend that amount of money on Just a toaster. It is Dolce and Gabbana toaster though.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “TOASTER LOOKS TOO HOT”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.