Thousands Evacuated in Frankfurt After Brit WW2 Bomb Discovered

THOUSANDS of Frankfurt residents were evacuated from their local area today as experts worked to dispose of a 500kg unexploded bomb dropped by Britain during World War 2.

Frankfurt authorities evacuated around 13,000 residents in the upmarket Gallus district of Germany’s financial capital while specialist technicians worked to dispose of a 500kg bomb that was discovered by construction workers on Thursday. Even 75 years after it was dropped on Frankfurt by British bomber planes, the enormous explosive required experts to spend two hours carefully ensuring its deactivation before it was removed from the scene.

The disposal operation resulted in trains being halted across the city, while 700 residents who had no family or friends to stay with during the evacuation were looked after at the Frankfurt Convention centre. Decades after Britain’s intense bombing campaign against Germany in the Second World War, discoveries of dormant explosives are still relatively common in large cities. Historians estimate that of the 1.3 to 1.5 million bombs dropped on Germany during World War 2, ten percent did not detonate on impact.

