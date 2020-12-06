The ‘voice of golf’ Peter Alliss has died aged 89

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: @EuropeanTour/Twitter

Legendary player and commentator Peter Alliss, known as the ‘voice of golf, has died aged 89.

EUROPEAN Tour chief executive Keith Pelley announced Alliss’ passing at his Surrey home on Saturday, December 5.

He said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Alliss, truly one of golf’s greats.

“Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game, but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family.”


Alliss had a successful playing career before retiring and becoming a celebrated BBC television presenter and commentator.

During his career, he won more than 20 tournaments and played on eight Ryder Cup teams.

A statement released by the BBC on behalf of the Alliss family read: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of golfing and broadcast legend, Peter Alliss.”

