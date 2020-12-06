The President of The Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, Urges Caution Over the Christmas Period.

Juanma Moreno has sent a message to all of Andalucía to be careful over the Christmas period and not to be ‘silly’ as peoples lives are at risk. The President also reminded everyone that there are only a few days let until a firm decision will be made by the regional government regards the lockdown restrictions from December 10 onwards. He reminded everyone to wear their masks and to observe social distancing at all times.

Although recently it was said that the curfew could be extended and movement between towns and cities might be allowed over Christmas, the President did add that if the rates of spread of the virus do not lower this might not be the case.

Andalucíans will be able to spend Christmas with family members – up to a maximum of ten people, including children – but they will not be able to travel to meet relatives or friends. The Junta de Andalucía, unlike other communities, will only allow trips for “family reunions” within the autonomous community during the central days of the Christmas holidays, said the president.

The Autonomous Administration will exclude “relatives” from said family reunions, whom the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, defined as people who do not have a “traditional” family bond and have a “special emotional bond”, either out of friendship, treatment or trust. “We do not share the concept of relatives of Minister Illa: we will only approve family reunification”, the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre (PP) said on Saturday, December 5, at a press conference in Córdoba.

