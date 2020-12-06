THE Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Will Tour The Country On The Royal Train To Honour Heroes.

-- Advertisement --



THE Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced plans to tour the country on the Royal Train as a way of paying tribute to the best of Britain during the pandemic. William and Kate will use the Queen’s train for the first time on official duties to travel around England, Wales and Scotland over the next three days to thank individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in response to the Covid-19 crisis to keep the country going.

The royal couple will meet frontline workers, ­volunteers, care home staff, teachers, young people and entertainers on their 1,250-mile journey on what has been dubbed the Community Spirit Express – or more ­simply the Love Train. It is a rare outing for the nine-carriage Royal Train, which was only used three times last year, once by the Queen and twice by Prince Charles.

A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace said: “The duke and duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “THE Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Will Tour The Country On The Royal Train To Honour Heroes”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.