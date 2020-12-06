STONEHENGE Trespassers In Protest At £1.7 billion Tunnel that is planned to be built Nearby



The English Heritage, yesterday, Saturday, December 5, closed Stonehenge to the general public, in order to prevent protesters from entering the site, as they gathered around midday at the Wiltshire landmark in a “mass trespass”, to show their discontentment with a proposed controversial £1.7 billion government plan to dig a road tunnel on the A303 between Amesbury and Berwick Down, near Stonehenge.

-- Advertisement --



A spokeswoman for English Heritage said Stonehenge stated, “It is an offence under the Ancient Monuments Act of 1979, for people to enter the monument area without English Heritage’s permission. Whilst we respect people’s right to demonstrate peacefully, we do not condone behaviour that disrupts and endangers the site and the people who visit or work here”, but added that the site would be open again, on Sunday, December 6, “as normal”.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, gave the scheme the green-light, in spite of local planning officials warning a new tunnel and road works could cause harm to Stonehenge, which is a World Heritage Site, and groups of protesters have already launched a legal challenge against the government’s decision.

Activist, Dan ‘Swampy’ Hooper, said, ‘This is the coming together of people who are saying we have had enough. As road transport is the single largest source of carbon emissions in the UK, this is insane. Building more roads simply leads to more traffic and carbon. The Government is ignoring the uncomfortable but very real truth that time is running short. Now is a critical time to rethink our connection with nature. We need to put a stop to these road schemes as we did before”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Stonehenge Trespassers In Protest At £27 billion Tunnel”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.