Spain Has A New Millionaire This Weekend

SPAIN has a new millionaire as someone scooped the jackpot this weekend

One lucky punter in the town of Getxo in Vizcaya scoped the La Primitiva jackpot of one and a half a million euro. Spain’s latest millionaire won a staggering €1,496,950 in the Saturday, December 5 draw by matching six numbers in the first category.

The winning combination of the La Primitiva draw was: 31, 49, 3, 28, 14 and 40.

As there were no winning tickets in the special category, the jackpot will be rolled over to the next draw, meaning another lucky player could net a very respectable €19.9 million.

Last month, another punter netted a cool €1.4 million in La Primitiva, while players also bagged substantial prizes in Madrid, Barcelona and Asturias.

