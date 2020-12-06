Somewhere to stay for Elche homeless

COINCIDING with the second State of Alarm’s curfew and lower temperatures, Elche is again providing accommodation for the homeless.

City hall has set up a shelter in the Carrus industrial estate which will remain open for six months.

The 50 homeless known to be living on Elche’s streets are able to stay here between 8pm and 8am.

“Once the curfew came into force we set to work offering somewhere to sleep for those with nowhere to live,” Social Welfare councillor Mariano Valera told the Spanish media.

Initially they were housed in the old Policia Local headquarters in the Mesalina district before city hall rented the premises in Carrus whose location has not been revealed.

At present 40 people sleep at the centre where they are looked after by volunteers from groups including Caritas, DYA and the Red Cross as well as the Policia Local and Proteccion Civil.

The majority have lived on Elche’s streets for many years and at the Carrus centre they find not only a bed and breakfast but someone who will listen to them.

“We are working with some of them to find alternative accommodation or the possibility of entering the Caritas shelter on a long-term basis,” Valera said.

