Something to remember in Almoradi

FIFTY years ago, a woman was accepted into a Spanish police force for the first time.

It is also 20 years since Almoradi’s first female Policia Local officer joined the force and six of her successors have received plaques commemorating the events.

Presenting the plaques, Almoradi’s mayor Maria Gomez underlined the importance of women’s presence in all sectors without forgetting that they should be able to achieve their goals without the hindrance of meeting unfair obstacles along the way.

