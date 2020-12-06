Socialist Youth Leader Convicted Of Distributing Images Of Infant Torture

FORMER Socialist Youth leader in Elche convicted of distributing disturbing images of infant torture

The former leader of the Socialist Youth of Elche in Alicante, Alejandro Diaz, has been sentenced to just three years in prison for distributing horrendous images and videos of infants being tortured and sexually abused by adults. The conviction ends three years of proceedings, during which time Diaz was accused of several other heinous crimes.

The Prosecutor’s Office asked for 9 years in prison for the accused, but the judge reduced the sentence to 3 years after he admitted viewing and sharing the cruel material.

Diez was brought to trial on two other child abuse charges in March 2020; one was for sexually abusing a two-year-old girl but he was acquitted because there were no witnesses, even though the child herself gave evidence against him. He was also accused of abusing several Sahrawi children who visited Elche for the summer, but this was again thrown out because the alleged victims couldn’t be tracked down after they returned home.

Thus, the only investigation that has ended in a conviction has been that of the consumption, storage and distribution of videos in which babies were abused.

