Seville Declares The Drinking Water in Twelve More Municipalities Unfit for Consumption

The Spanish region of Seville has declared that the drinking water in twelve more municipalities is unfit for consumption.

The Ministry of Health and Families has declared the water in twelve more Sevillian municipalities not suitable for human consumption, after confirming a concentration higher than the allowed regulatory limits of benzene. On December 5, the towns of Marchena, La Luisiana and Écija were alerted as the water there tested with high levels of benzene also, leading authorities to ban the consumption of drinking water from the mains supply.

The municipalities that are added to the list, as reported by the Ministry in a press release, are Arahal, Cañada del Rosal, Morón de la Frontera, El Rubio, Fuentes de Andalucía, Herrera, La Campana, Puebla de Cazalla, Lantejuela, Marinaleda, Osuna and Paradas.

The declaration as ‘water not suitable for human consumption’ means that it cannot be ingested or used for the preparation of food, although it can still be used for personal hygiene and domestic cleaning, the board has specified.

The water management company has been told it must communicate to the affected population the quality of the water, and its permitted uses, and must analyze this parameter daily until the values ​​return to the permitted limits. As yet, the water board has not given a definite time as to when the water will be safe to drink- although it is hoped it will ok for the festive period.

