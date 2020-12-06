MICK SCHUMACHER, son of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, has won the Formula 2 championship, after a dramatic last race in the last round of the tournament, at the Sakhir circuit, in Bahrain.

The 21-year-old finished in eighteenth position and could have been in real trouble of losing the title if his nearest rival Callum Ilott had claimed the win, however, that was not the case and the German held on for title victory, as he now makes the move to the Formula 1 circuit next year to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Schumacher, who will be an F1 driver for the Haas team next year, finished the championship with 215 points, fourteen more than Englishman Ilott, the only one who had a chance of taking the F2 title from him at the last race of the year.

YESSS MICK 💪💪🏆 Boy that was an epic finale and Callum Ilott pushed him all the way but @SchumacherMick is the @FIA_F2 CHAMPION! #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/r6lARnVpC0 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 6, 2020

