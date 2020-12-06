RUDY GIULIANI Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Says Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Trump said on Twitter on Sunday, December 6.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump said, using a term for COVID-19 that has drawn backlash. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for a comment from the media.

The former New York mayor has been spearheading Trump’s floundering effort to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits. That work has taken Giuliani to various U.S. states like Michigan and Arizona where he has been urging state lawmakers to stop certification of President-Elect, Joe Biden’s win.

The 76-year-old former mayor is considered at high risk for complications from the coronavirus due to his age. Last month, Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who is a White House staffer, tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a Trump campaign legal team news conference with his father in Washington, DC.

The 76-year-old said at a news conference in November: “The most important thing here is that this has been a massive attack on the integrity of the voting system in the greatest democracy on Earth. “The people who did this have committed one of the worst crimes that I have ever seen or observed.”



Giuliani is the latest person in the President’s orbit to contract the virus. The President, first lady Melania Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Barron, his chief of staff Mark Meadows and a number of other top aides both in his campaign and in the White House have tested positive in recent months.

