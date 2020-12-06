RITA ORA flouts lockdown rules again as she fails to isolate after Egypt gig.

-- Advertisement --



Rita Ora flew by private jet to Cairo, Egypt, on November 21 and broke lockdown rules when she failed to self-isolate on her return to the UK a day later, before throwing her big 30th birthday bash on November 28.

The star said she was embarrassed and sorry after she was forced to pay a £10,000 fine in an “inexcusable” event after she invited hoards of her showbiz friends to her 30th birthday party last month. After a backlash from many angry fans, Rita was forced to issue a public apology for what she called a “spur of the moment” bash- in fact, according to sources, it turns out it the party was all pre-arranged.

In a statement, the star said, quote:

“I apologise again, unreservedly. I would like to add that I have been tested subsequently, including today, and remain negative for Covid-19 and the same is true for all members of my immediate family who form my support bubble. I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

Rita also begged others not to follow her lead, imploring fans to follow the guidelines strictly.

Rita Ora has launched a probe to smoke out whoever exposed her lockdown-busting 30th birthday party, it has been claimed. The singer is said to be suspicious that one of her friends tipped off the press and police to her illegal gathering at the Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, West London.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rita Ora Broke Lockdown Rules By Failing to Quarantine Before Throwing Her Birthday Bash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.