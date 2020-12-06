RECENTLY Discovered Sir Isacc Newton Notes Expected To Reach Six Figures at Auction in Sotheby’s



Manuscripts uncovered only recently, thought to date back to the 1680s, written by Sir Isac Newton, in Woolsthorpe Manor, Lincolnshire, are the subject of an online auction with Sotheby’s, and the never-published papers are expected to reach a final bid into hundreds of thousands of pounds, when bidding closes on Tuesday, December 8.

The papers, during the period of Newton’s theory of gravity discovery, show him trying to unlock the secrets of the pyramids in Egypt, and are burned around the edges, allegedly the result of Newton’s dog, Diamond, jumping up onto the table and knocking over a lit candle.

Newton was trying to work out the unit of measurement used by the Egyptians building the pyramids, in the belief that would help him calculate the circumference of the earth, along with other secrets in the Bible, including the dimensions of the ‘Temple Of Solomon’.

Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby’s manuscript expert, said, “These are really fascinating papers because you can see Newton trying to work out the secrets of the pyramids”.

