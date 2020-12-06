PAUL McCARTNEY Says His Dreams Give Him Song Inspirations in a recent interview



Pop music legend, the 78-year-old, Sir Paul McCartney, in a recent interview with a music magazine, admitted to getting inspiration and motivation from his dreams and visions, and that he is a ‘great believer in dreams’, to help him create new songs, and had resulted in some of his most successful hits.

Recalling a recent dream, the ex-Beatle said, “It was of a sexual nature. Pretty cool, though. Very interesting, dreams of a sexual nature when you’re married. Because your married head is in the dream saying, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t go here’, and just to let you know, I didn’t. It was still a good dream”.

Speaking to The New York Times, Paul told about the significance of dreams in relation to his songs, “Let It Be came from a dream where my mother had said that phrase. I’m a great believer in dreams. I’m a great rememberer of dreams”.

Paul has a new album released on December 18, in what would be the year of John Lennon’s 80th birthday, and the 40th anniversary of his fateful shooting outside his New York apartment, in 1980, which McCartney says makes him “happy-sad”, calling his former bandmate, and co-songwriter, “the best collaborator in the world”, admitting that when he gets stuck on a song, he mentally calls on John for his thoughts, saying, “This would have been the point where John and I would have said, ‘You know what, let’s have a cup of tea and try to rethink this'”.

