Paris Riots Ended With 95 Arrests and 67 Police Injured.

A total of 95 people were arrested during the protests, which were at times marked by violent incidents between demonstrators and police. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 67 police officers were injured, 48 of those in Paris which saw the biggest protest.

Over 50,000 people turned out across the country, 5,000 of them in the capital, the Interior Ministry announced. Twenty-five people, including two minors, were taken into custody in Paris, the prosecutor’s office said. The majority of those held in police custody are there for “participation in a group formed to commit violence”, the same source said, according to a report drawn up at midnight.

In Nantes, where violence was also committed, four policemen and a gendarme were injured, one of them by a molotov cocktail, according to a report issued by the Loire-Atlantique prefecture. The demonstrations were held against police violence in the country, as well as protesters demanding better economic security.

Almost 90 rallies were organised, with a procession in the capital Paris starting just after 2 pm, with participants holding banners that read: “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, for whom?”

Darmanin thanked police, saying: “Thank you to the forces of law and order mobilised today, sometimes in the face of very violent individuals.”

Members of the Yellow Vests movement, which shook Macron with protests against economic hardship in France over the winter of 2018-2019, were also prominent in the rally. Windows of a supermarket, property agency and bank were broken while several cars burst into flames along Avenue Gambetta as demonstrators marched towards Place de la République in eastern Paris, AFP reporters said.

Objects were also thrown at police who responded by using tear gas, in a repeat of the violent scenes from the protests last weekend against the security law that would restrict publishing pictures of the faces of the police.

