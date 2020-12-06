Owners offer €1,500 reward for safe return of their dog Charlotte

THE owners of a dog named Charlotte are offering a whopping €1,500 reward for her safe return after she went missing in the town of Logroño, La Rioja.

Charlotte’s owners have been desperately looking for the dog for two days after she was “lost in the old fairgrounds Las Gaunas”, according to Isabel, one of her owners, who said Charlotte saw a larger dog, got scared and ran.

“We found her impossible to catch,” they said, and from that moment they’ve been searching in Logroño and nearby towns such as Alberite and Lardero Villamediana.

According to the owners on Sunday, December 6, some people say they have seen her in the Avenida de Madrid, but so far these sighting has led to nothing.

“We are desperate,” acknowledges Elizabeth, her other owner.

Charlotte will apparently respond to her name and if identified, people can phone 625402395. Isabel and her family are eager to be reunited with her.

