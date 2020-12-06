Owners of bar and restaurant organise Christmas Lunch for those in need

MORE than 50 Fuengirola businessmen and individuals are working with the Fuengirola Council to ensure that everyone who needs to enjoy a hot meal on Christmas Day is catered for.

The initiative came from the proprietors of Sams Sports Bar on the Fuengirola sea front and it seems that many expatriate workers in the local hospitality industry have offered to help in supplying ingredients, cooking or even delivering the lunches.

Anyone who would like to assist or wishes to take advantage of the offer of lunch which will be British in form consisting of beef, chicken, vegetables and Christmas pudding can do so by email to Gary@bars-abroad.com or by calling 722 507 300.

Councillor for Foreign Residents, Rodrigo Romero commented “We are proud to act as a link between people who want to participate for free for a cause as beautiful as that of distributing food during the Christmas day.”

The organisers who first announced their plan in October have indicated that those who wish to collect their meals from Sams may do so between 1pm and 3pm on December 25, he would also like to arrange as many deliveries as possible in order to reduce the risk of crowding but does still need more volunteers with transport.

Councillor Rodrigo said that it was “a joy to see that Fuengirola is a city of solidarity and that there are many initiatives that arise from our neighbours in a private capacity, thus demonstrating that we are a friendly and collaborative municipality.”

He added that the Council was also helping those in need by distributing special vouchers, food and organising a campaign so that no child is left without a toy.

