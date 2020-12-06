Nottingham Christmas Market Shut Down Due To Overcrowding

NOTTINGHAM Christmas Market shut down after just 24 hours due to overcrowding

In a huge blow to the much-needed Christmas spirit in Nottingham, the outdoor festive market, which was opened on Saturday, December 5, was forced to shut its doors after less than 24 hours due o overcrowding. Nottingham is still under Tier 3 restrictions, and organisers had hoped to able to maintain social distancing; however, hundreds of shoppers descended on the market despite a large local police presence.

Luke Brown, 24, from Nottingham: ‘I was on the outskirts of the market as there were so many people on the inside, many people were not wearing any masks at all and there was definitely no two-metre distancing.

‘I was highly uncomfortable being there so we literally went home after five minutes.’

The Mellors Group, which runs the event in conjunction with Nottingham City Council, said: ‘In light of the unprecedented high footfall seen up and down the country for retail nationally, we have decided to temporarily close the Christmas market today.

‘The pent-up demand for a city-centre offer was far higher than normal and we feel this is the most appropriate way forward.’

