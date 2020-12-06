NEW Series Of Masked Singer UK Hit By Moles Leaking Celebrities Identities before the show even begins

The second series of ‘The Masked Singer UK‘, due to begin on ITV on December 26, has been hit by a real spoiler, with names of celebrities taking part leaked by audience members present at the shows recorded before lockdown.

The concept show concept, hosted by Joel Dommett, is celebrities hide their identity in a fancy character costume, perform a song, and the judging panel – in the first series, made up of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, this time joined by BAFTA-winning comedian, Mo Gilligan – look for clues to who might be behind the mask.

A show source confirmed, “The new series was filmed in front of a studio audience. That means countless people saw the big reveals of who the celebrity contestants are. They are all told they must keep it secret and not tell anyone. But quite a few have been telling their friends. During filming for the first series, it was easier to keep everything secret. But, now the show is such a hit, there is a lot more interest and some people who were at filming sessions haven’t been able to resist gossiping about it”