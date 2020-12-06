More Than 2,400 Spanish Health Workers Infected In Seven Days

MORE than 2,400 Spanish health workers have been infected with Covid-19 in one week

Spain has registered 2,443 new coronavirus infections among health workers in the first week of December, bringing the total to 88,471 – one of the worst figures in the world, according to the Assembly of the General Council of Medical Associations (CGCOM).

Although these figures are deemed accurate as they have been verified by the Ministry of Health, CGCOM has once again called for the dismissal of the director of the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón for his insensitivity towards the health and medical professionals throughout the pandemic.

Speaking about the number of cases in health professionals on November 15, Simon said: “now they have learned with respect to the first wave. Managers can make better decisions in hospitals. And obviously, the health care workers have a better understanding of behaviour to avoid being infected outside their work space.

The director of the CCAES branded Simon’s comments as “irresponsible”, and showing a “total ignorance” of the working conditions that these professionals suffered due to the collapse in the health care centres.

