Missing Brit Teen Found In Isis Camp in Syria

A British teenager who went missing from her home in Lewisham, London in 2014, is believed to have been located, with a three-year-old son, in the Kurdish al-Hol detention camp in north-eastern Syria. Nashra Abukar sparked a nationwide search when she disappeared six years ago.

Abukar is believed to have travelled to Syria with a Cardiff Isis follower, who she later married and with whom she had two sons. Her eldest son, Faris, was sadly killed in an airstrike. The Times reports that Abukar is now desperate to return home to the UK with her remaining son, despite having her citizenship revoked under suspicion of terrorist activities.

Abukar’s social media posts do little to strengthen her cause, as she appears to celebrate terrorist atrocities in Europe. After the November 2015 Paris attacks, in which 130 people died, Abukar posted “Paris” followed by a laughing emogi.

