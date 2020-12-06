MILITARY PLANES Will Fly Vaccines Into Britain In Case Ports Are Hit By Brexit.

Tens of millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in Belgium will be flown to Britain by military aircraft in case of delays at ports caused by Brexit, under contingency plans being developed by the government.

Both the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and senior sources at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have confirmed that large consignments would be brought in from 1 January by air if road, rail and sea routes were subject to widely expected delays after Brexit.

Civil servants from the MoD and military planning staff have recently met officials from the government’s vaccine task force to discuss the plans, with priority being given to the speedy transfer of the doses. “We will do this if necessary. The plans have been discussed,” said a DHSC source. The move demonstrates that ministers are ready for severe disruptions at ports and commercial airports whether or not there is a Brexit deal, and are not prepared to allow the vaccine to be held up in any circumstances.

News of the preparations to fly in vials came as it was announced that Brexit negotiations would resume in Brussels on Sunday, December 6 after Boris Johnson and the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed following a telephone conversation that there were still grounds for hope that a deal will be struck in the next few days.

