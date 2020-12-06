Manchester United to receive financial boost from sponsor to land Ronaldo

MANCHESTER United could be set to receive a financial boost from its sponsor Chevrolet in order to land Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

35-year-old Ronaldo played for the Old Trafford club between 2003 and 2009 before joining Real Madrid in a then world record £80million (€88.7million) fee, and now they want him back.

Juventus might well be looking to cash in on the star, who joined the club two years ago, as they feel the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic with Chevrolet willing to ‘help finance’ the deal.

His wages of over £500,000-a-week will likely be the reason for the sponsors’ intervention after Man United were rumoured last month to be interested in signing their former No7.