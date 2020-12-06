MAN UNITED Preparing New £200,000-a-week Bruno Fernandes Contract it is reported

It has been reported that Manchester United are ready to offer their 26-year-old Portuguese midfield star Bruno Fernandes, an increase in wages, for the amazing impact he has made on the pitch since joining in a £47million transfer from Sporting Lisbon.

United are allegedly looking to double his current pay up to a new £200,000-per-week, with the player not even at the club 12 months yet, Fernandes has already scored 22 goals, and made 14 assists in 37 matches for the Red Devils, making him a vital asset as United try to move forward in their campaign in the Champions League, and in the Premiership.

The £100,000-per-week that Fernandes earns at the moment, is on a level with the second-choice goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, with David de Gea on £300,000-per-week, and Frenchman Paul Pogba on £350,000-per-week, so bosses at Old Trafford seemingly see the payrise as justified for a player who has already scored 3 times, with an assist in Europe, and already seven goals with three assists in only nine premiership matches this season.

