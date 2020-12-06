Man jailed for intimidating victim with an imitation gun

A MAN has been jailed for intimidating a victim with an imitation gun after a jealous attack aimed to hurt his ex-partner.

51-year-old Vytautas Kuisys has been jailed for a year and eight months on Friday, December 4, after he was arrested on September 27 by Cambridge Police officers who received reports of him having held a gun to a man’s head in Peterborough.

Earlier that day, the 69-year-old victim was at his home in the Gladstone Street area when he opened the front door to who he thought was a takeaway delivery driver.

He was met by Kuisys, who he knew to be a ‘former friend’ of his partner, and called the woman to the door.

On seeing Kuisys, the woman immediately turned around and went back inside the flat, making Kuisys angry and resulting him in pulling a ‘gun’ from his pocket and holding it to the man’s head.

The victim shouted to his son for help, scaring off Kuisys who fled the scene, taking the ‘gun’ with him. Police were immediately called and located Kuisys nearby in Taverners Road.

In a police interview, Kuisys claimed he had been in an intimate relationship with the victim’s partner and he believed she was being exploited by the victim which made him ‘angry’.

He admitted having the fake gun and took it to threaten the victim, wanting to break up their relationship.

DC Robin Gray said: “Regardless of whether the gun was an imitation or not, to an unknowing member of the public this could understandably put them in fear for their life.

“This was an irresponsible decision Kuisys made which has not only had an effect on his victim and their family but also now left him with a criminal record and time in prison.”

