Man Arrested For Using Counterfeit Notes In Valencia

MAN arrested for using counterfeit notes in a number of establishments in Valencia

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Ontinyent in Valencia for circulating counterfeit bills throughout the town. Policia Nacional were first alerted to the fraud when several business owners complained that payment were being made with fake notes. The alleged perpetrator either made small purchases or asked for change to get rid of the bills.

Following a police investigation it was established that the man was operating a criminal gang whereby, as well as spending the cash himself, he would hand notes out to several others to spend or change locally. One of those also arrested was the leader’s partner.

A search of the criminal’s house uncovered a large quantity of counterfeit money. The accused, who has a criminal record, was released on bail with the understanding that he is to appear before the judicial authority when required. Two of his three accomplices also have criminal records.

________________________________________________________________________

