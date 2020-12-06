A MAN has been arrested for threatening a woman after officers found him in possession of a carving fork and other weapons in Peterborough.

-- Advertisement --



34-year-old Lukasz Ludziak passed by a woman, who is in her 50s, in the Newark area on June 13 and pointed at her whilst dragging his finger across his neck, insinuating he would slit the woman’s throat.

Ludziak was located nearby by Cambridge Police officers and was found to be in possession of large kitchen knife, a Stanley knife and a carving fork and was subsequently arrested.

He was later charged with threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a non-serrated Stanley knife and a carving fork, and possessing a knife in a public place.

The man, of no fixed address, admitted the offences and appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, December 1 where he was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man arrested for threatening woman with carving fork and other weapons”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.