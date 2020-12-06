LETS GO SHOPPING

Which shops are open when and what does this ‘bridge’ four(4) day holiday mean?

The four day bridge holiday which will continue now on Monday and Tuesday 7 and 8 December, is an ideal time to kickstart the shopping for Christmas and start organising for the festive period ahead.

Malaga Plaza. The centre of Larios, Plaza mayor, Los Patios, Roselada, Visalia Malaga-Maria Zambrano Station and Malaga nostrum shopping centres will be amongst the many places open for business in the capital for Monday and Tuesday 7 and 8 December.

The largest retailers will be open, and you will be able to purchase Goods or gifts from the likes of Leroy Merlin, Worten, El Corte Ingles, Toys R Us and many more.

Its this time, in the first week of December, that can gauge what it is going to be like for the rest of the holiday. Will we see larger, more robust crowds than before to bolster the trade of these big names and local companies in the region, or will it be a muted non-starter?

People need to get out and mingle, albeit in a socially distanced way, whether they are buying or just looking this barometric two days, will give retailers some idea of what to expect this December.

