ITALY’S COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new deaths recorded by the health ministry on Sunday, December 6.

The figure however is down from 662 a day earlier and new infections were also reportedly down with 18,887 new infections confirmed over the past 24 hours from 21,052 recorded the day before.

Italy now becomes the sixth nation in the world to surpass 60,000 deaths and the second in Europe after the UK, with 60,078 total deaths and 1.728 million infections to date.

The number of patients reportedly in hospital with COVID-19 stands at 30,391 on Sunday, with 150 new admissions to intensive care units.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000".